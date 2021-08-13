ZTE secures high-end router centralized procurement from China Mobile

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has won the bid for Section 3 (high-end router level 3) and Section 5 (high end router level 5) with the second highest scores in China Mobile’s centralized procurement of high-end routers for the year 2021-2022.

This is the largest centralized procurement for high-end routers and switches by China Mobile since 2020. The equipment that ZTE provides will be respectively deployed in China Mobile’s MAN core, 5GC network cloud and UPF scenarios in many cities across China.

ZTE is an important partner of China Mobile in its 5G network construction. ZTE’s ZXR10 T8000 and ZXR10 M6000-S products will respectively act as CR in CMNET provincial network and IDC, CE at cloud egress, and UPF CE , to provide key resources for the large-scale development of 5G and cloud-network synergy services of China Mobile.

ZXR10 T8000 is ZTE’s flagship high-end router. It has been running stably for over 10 years in 23 provinces (including autonomous regions and municipalities) in China. With excellent performance, ZTE’s ZXR10 T8000 has been working on the core backbone layer and the important part of 5G network constructions of domestic operators.

In China Mobile’s largest centralized procurement of data communication product in 2019, ZTE’s ZXR10 M6000-S series high-end router grabbed the largest share in Section 2 (2T high-end routers) and the second largest share in Section 3 (400G high-end routers) respectively.

As one of the important builders of digital economy, ZTE is committed to providing industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions and building core competitiveness in standard patents, key technologies and product solutions based on innovations to accelerate 5G network construction. In the future, ZTE and China Mobile will continuously strengthen cooperation and actively invest in 5G network technology innovation, to promote the commercial deployment of 5G networks and jointly embrace a digital future.