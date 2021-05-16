ZTE Scores High Marks for BSIMM Assessment of Its 5G Products - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has completed the Building Security In Maturity Model 11 (BSIMM11) assessment of its full series of 5G products with Synopsys.

ZTE, compared to all the BSIMM11 participants, achieves excellent performance in 10 out of 12 practices with well-above-average marks, indicating that its software security capability has attained the international leading level.

BSIMM is one of the best security practice models in the industry. It was jointly developed by Synopsys and the BSIMM community in 2008 to help enterprises plan, execute, evaluate and improve their software security initiatives (SSIs).

To date, the model has iterated up to 11 versions. It continuously summarizes and presents the latest insights into the implementation of SSIs from the industry perspective. BSIMM11 data comes from 130 participating organizations, mostly from the well-represented industries, including financial services, independent software vendors, healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT) and so on.

As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE paves the way for industrial upgrades with innovation, ingenuity and patience, to empower all industries to accelerate their 5G digital transformation. Moving forward, ZTE will be committed to the security system and security practices, to provide global customers with secure and trustworthy products and services.