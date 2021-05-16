 ZTE Scores High Marks for BSIMM Assessment of Its 5G Products - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE Scores High Marks for BSIMM Assessment of Its 5G Products

16 MAY 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has completed the Building Security In Maturity Model 11 (BSIMM11) assessment of its full series of 5G products with Synopsys.

ZTE, compared to all the BSIMM11 participants, achieves excellent performance in 10 out of 12 practices with well-above-average marks, indicating that its software security capability has attained the international leading level.

BSIMM is one of the best security practice models in the industry. It was jointly developed by Synopsys and the BSIMM community in 2008 to help enterprises plan, execute, evaluate and improve their software security initiatives (SSIs).

To date, the model has iterated up to 11 versions. It continuously summarizes and presents the latest insights into the implementation of SSIs from the industry perspective. BSIMM11 data comes from 130 participating organizations, mostly from the well-represented industries, including financial services, independent software vendors, healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT) and so on.

As a driver of the digital economy, ZTE paves the way for industrial upgrades with innovation, ingenuity and patience, to empower all industries to accelerate their 5G digital transformation. Moving forward, ZTE will be committed to the security system and security practices, to provide global customers with secure and trustworthy products and services.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association