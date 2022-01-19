 ZTE scores high in BSIMM12 assessment of its 5G Flexhaul products - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE scores high in BSIMM12 assessment of its 5G Flexhaul products

19 JAN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has completed the Building Security In Maturity Model 12 (BSIMM12) assessment of its 5G Flexhaul products published by Synopsys, standing out from 128 participants worldwide, with a leading score of 100.

Being one of the best security practice models in the industry, BSIMM is a descriptive model that provides a baseline of observed activities for software security initiatives. It was jointly developed by Synopsys and the BSIMM community in 2008 to help enterprises plan, execute, evaluate and improve their software security initiatives (SSIs).

BSIMM12, the 2021 edition of the BSIMM report, examines data from the software security activities of 128 organizations across various verticals, including financial services, FinTech, independent software vendors (ISVs), IoT, healthcare, cloud, and technology organizations.

ZTE makes efforts in the security throughout the lifecycle of products to effectively manage and control all security vulnerabilities by Architecture Analysis, Security Features & Design, Automatic Static Analysis and Penetration Testing. In the O&M phase in the existing networks, ZTE conducts quantitative situation evaluation, regression testing and automatic security hardening to provide constant guarantee of product security.

ZTE has participated in the BSIMM assessment for several years as one of the first echelon members. In late 2021, ZTE ranked the top of the first echelon in the BSIMM12 assessment, which was a leap forward in product security from excellence to leadership.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to optimize security system and security practices to enhance product security capabilities, and provide global customers with secure and highly reliable products and services.

 

