 ZTE routers earn MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Certifications - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE routers earn MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Certifications

02 MAR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its six router products have passed the MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet (CE) certification tests, demonstrating the company’s conformance to rigorous specifications established by MEF, the industry’s defining authority. ZTE has thirteen routers that are MEF 3.0 CE certified in total so far.

MEF 3.0 CE certifications define a variety of technical specifications based on the service models of E-LINE/E-LAN/E-TREE/E-ACCESS/E-TRANSIT. The certification process is based on research and tests on QoS, and over 30,000 test cases for applications to perform comprehensive and strict certification tests on the functions of the six routers. The test results show that ZTE’s products fully satisfy the technical requirements of MEF in functions and performance, and reach the industry-leading level.

As a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers driving network transformation to power the digital economy, MEF has become an authoritative certification entity for Ethernet in the industry. To date, it has released dozens of technical specifications and a large number of certification test specifications in the carrier Ethernet architecture, services, operation and management.

Launched in 2017, the MEF 3.0 CE certifications are the third generation of MEF’s globally recognized certification program for Carrier Ethernet services and technologies. They validate not only flexible and universal services, but also Carrier Ethernet performance and security. Therefore, service providers increasingly request that vendors obtain the certification in network building and service provisioning.

Being MEF 3.0 CE certified, ZTE’s devices are capable of providing customers with better services with higher quality. Moving forward, ZTE will adhere to the principles of openness and cooperation to drive network transformation and empower the digital economy.

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers who together drive network transformation to power the digital economy. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals.

 

