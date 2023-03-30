 ZTE releases White Paper on Video-Oriented Autonomous Network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE releases White Paper on Video-Oriented Autonomous Network

30 MAR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has released its White Paper on Video-Oriented Autonomous Networks. This white paper aims to address the challenges that come with the operation and maintenance (O&M) of video services. It proposes an autonomous network system and an evolution architecture focused on improving video quality. This transformation from complicated video network O&M to an autonomous network is of great significance.

Operators have long been grappling with the challenge of implementing autonomous management of video networks under high concurrency and addressing network problems in a timely manner to provide a high-quality video experience. When it comes to video service O&M, operators face three major challenges.

The first challenge is delivering higher video quality, which is essential for both innovative services and users. The second challenge is achieving greater O&M efficiency. The traditional O&M that relies solely on human intervention can no longer meet the growing demands for efficiency. Therefore, new technologies and techniques are needed to improve this efficiency.

The third challenge is reducing O&M cost. There are numerous automation breakpoints in the O&M process, which require human intervention, and the O&M cost tends to increase incrementally year-over-year.

According to the white paper, a video-oriented autonomous network should possess the following application features: flexible load balancing, precise content operation, and end-to-end cross-domain collaboration. This solution has been put into practice in several cases, enabling operators to automatically predict specific faults, locate video faults, and respond to them. For operator’s video O&M, this represents a valuable source of reference.

As digital transformation becomes increasingly prevalent, the autonomous network is emerging as a significant evolutionary trend. Moving forward, ZTE will maintain close partnerships with operators to enhance the construction of video-oriented autonomous networks, expand application scenarios and scale, and drive the intelligent digital transformation of video networks.

For the full white paper, please refer to the attached link below:

https://www.zte.com.cn/content/dam/zte-site/res-www-zte-com-cn/mediares/pdf/Video_Oriented_Autonomous_Network_White_Paper.pdf 

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association