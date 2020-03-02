ZTE Releases Upgraded Innovative 5G Technologies

PARTNER FEATURE: With the recent increase in global 5G commercialisation, ZTE is accelerating its 5G tech evolution and releases a series of upgraded 5G solutions. Based on 7nm self-developed chips, advanced algorithms, SBA architecture (service-based architecture) and digital R&D platform – DevOps, ZTE is committed to building an extremely simple, high-performance and cost-effective pan-5G network.

Ultra-broadband 5G RAN product portfolio

ZTE’s full range of 5G products covers 32/64-channel Massive MIMO AAU, 2/4/8-channel RRU, and digital indoor distribution product – QCell, helping to facilitate the rapid deployment of a cost-effective 5G network for all scenarios.

For the needs of overseas operators for RAN sharing and flexible evolution over the N78 band, ZTE has launched a flagship 5G AAU product, which offers the integration of both the industry-leading 400 MHz bandwidth and 22 kg weight. This ultralow weight of 22 kg satisfies the requirement for single-person installation below 23 kg in the EU.

ZTE’s QCell 5G indoor solution provides not only multi-mode, multi-frequency, ultra-wide bandwidth and large-capacity 4TR products, but also a more budget-friendly 2TR product that supports 300 MHz bandwidth, which is ideal for indoor RAN sharing and rapid introduction of 5G with lower deployment cost.

UniSite+: Accelerate co-site deployment of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G with fewer devices

By deploying the UniSite+ solution, operators can easily realise ‘1 + 2 = 7’ – which means using one Active + Passive unit and two ultra-broad band radio units to support a 7-band all-RAT deployment. This makes it the simplest site solution in the industry, reducing the number of required devices by more than 70%.

In addition to radio simplification, the latest baseband technology is also now at another superb level. ZTE has launched the industry’s first all-RAT baseband board, which supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in one board to facilitate “site-intervention-free” for 5G evolution.

All-in-One Common Core, the network’s most intelligent brain

Common Core provides an end-to-end 5G Core solution, which implements a new network based on micro-service and edge cloud, a new capability based on gene orchestration, and a new one-stop-express business model, enabling digital transformation for the whole industry.

Realising 5G network monetisation with end-to-end network slicing

ZTE launched the first end-to-end slicing system in the industry. ZTE, China Mobile, China Unicom and Tencent have all verified the feasibility of the B2B2C model, and ZTE also cooperated with Zhejiang Telecom and Zhejiang Bluetron to verify the advantages of the model. ZTE’s 5G slicing system has been given a high evaluation by the consulting company, Strategy Analytics, and has won several international awards.

Massive MIMO performance improvement

ZTE continues to focus on the optimisation of Massive MIMO in commercial scenarios. As early as 2014, ZTE was the first in the industry to apply Massive MIMO to 4G networks. Over the past five years, Massive MIMO’s commercial performance has continued to improve. Through core chips, key components, advanced algorithms, and AI, ZTE has achieved a single-cell capacity exceeding 5Gbps and network speeds exceeding 1Gbps in commercial network tests.

SuperDSS, the industry’s only tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution

What is SuperDSS? It can enable tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing of 2G/4G/5G and 3G/4G/5G, compared with more typical dual-mode DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing) systems covering 4G/5G. SuperDSS is an ideal way of enabling fast 5G deployment on legacy FDD bands and at the meantime offering legacy voice service experiences, so as to maximize spectrum return on investment.

FAST (FDD Assisted Super TDD)

FAST is an innovative ZTE technology based on FDD and TDD carrier aggregation, which improves the performance of both down and uplink, effectively extending the latter’s coverage and reducing latency. ZTE and China Telecom jointly launched the industry’s first FAST solution over 2.1GHz and 3.5GHz spectrum.

Green 5G

On the device side, innovations in chips, algorithms, and materials will lead to a continuous reduction in power consumption by more than 20 percent each year.

On the network side, AI technology has been introduced to achieve intelligent deployment across the entire network. The AI power-saving solution has been deployed in 4G networks, enabling the daily consumption of the entire network cells to be reduced by over 10 percent, and the effective activation time of power-saving has been increased by 2.5 times on average.

One-Stop 5G Edge

An MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) integrated cabinet provides plug-and-play edge cloud with high cost performance for vertical industries, implementing one-stop enterprise IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) deployment, and enabling end-to-end millisecond-level applications.

With ZTE’s all-dimension solutions, not even the sky is a limit

In addition to macro coverage and indoor coverage solutions, ZTE also offers solutions to high-speed transport lines, such as high-speed rail, maglev, tunnel, and airline coverage.

Taking the world’s first 5G maglev network, for example, ZTE has been working with China Telecom, providing users with a continuous and stable service experience under ultra-high speed.

In addition, ZTE’s 5G airline route coverage solution offers the coverage radius up to 300 km, by means of a single base station. It is expected that the 5G airline route solution will be put into commercial use in China this year.

ZTE has racked up 46 5G commercial contracts and carried out 5G cooperation with more than 70 operators globally, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Orange, Telefonica, Wind Tre, Hutchison Drei Austria, and MTN.

To date, ZTE has 300 partners in 15 industries, including industrial manufacturing, tourism, education, healthcare, media, port, environmental protection, energy, transportation, and finance.