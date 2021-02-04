 ZTE Releases the Privacy Protection White Paper - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE Releases the Privacy Protection White Paper

04 FEB 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has released the Privacy Protection White Paper (hereinafter referred to as “the White Paper”). The White Paper elaborates on ZTE’s privacy protection compliance from five dimensions, specifically, compliance strategy, framework, co-construction, practice, and event recording.

According to the White Paper, the communications industry, with the deepening of global privacy protection legislation and law enforcement, has gradually become the focus of privacy protection, due to its wide coverage of new infrastructure construction, involving a large number of individual users. Accordingly, the construction of privacy protection compliance has become an important issue in the industry. To effectively promote privacy protection and compliance, ZTE has established a privacy protection compliance strategy, namely, meeting compliance requirements, preventing and controlling risks, promoting the business implementation and building compliance trust to ensure business sustainable development and build a sound compliance ecosystem.

Privacy protection is not only about legal compliance, but also an important baseline for trust co-construction and ethical performance. By focusing on core scenarios, ZTE has built an end-to-end, procedural and closed-loop privacy protection compliance system, through its privacy protection compliance framework, to protect individual privacy and guarantee personal data security.

As an important carrier of ZTE’s data compliance construction, the White Paper drives the company to further fulfill its compliance obligations, build a solid foundation of trust in the industry, and achieve sustainable development together with customers and partners under the prerequisite of digital economy security and compliance.

The following is the link to access the Privacy Protection White Paper:
https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202102040914EN.pdf?la=zh-CN

