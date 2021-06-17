ZTE releases OLT Built-in Blade Server White Paper 2.0 - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has released the OLT Built-in Blade Server White Paper 2.0, based on the industry’s first OLT Built-in Blade Server White Paper 1.0 released by ZTE in February 2019.

The white paper 2.0 presents the latest technical accumulation and application achievements, and further enriches the design concept and application scenarios of the built-in blade server. Also, it proposes that the OLT built-in blade server should have the features of lightweight design, diversified management, collaborative function and flexible configurations, so as to better meet the requirements of various services and scenarios.

With the video streaming services boom as well as the increasing requirements for user experience enhancement and edge computing, it becomes a trend to introduce the capabilities of storage and computing on the network edge. Thus, the white paper 2.0 focuses on elaborating and analyzing its four major application scenarios including most-watched videos closer to users, access network experience and O&M enhancement, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), and Virtualized Network Function (VNF).

The first application scenario is most-watched videos closer to users. Video services are delivered closer to users, by virtue of local offloading of video traffic to effectively reduce service transmission delay and packet loss. Furthermore, the local offloading improves user experiences, saves upper-layer network bandwidth, and reduces network overhead. This application scenario has been implemented in Zhejiang province of China to solve the bandwidth bottleneck of live-streaming and VoD experiences on islands. Data of the existing networks shows that video stuttering and transmission delay are significantly reduced and user satisfaction is effectively improved.

The second application scenario is access network experience and O&M enhancement, such as smart analysis of second-level service KPIs and identification of low QoE users. The scenario enables precise O&M, and deeply exploits customers and traffic potentials for value-added operations. Additionally, it can reduce the pressure on the legacy access devices and enhance the computing power of the access network.

The third application scenario is MEC, such as local offloading, Multi-access Edge Platform (MEP) and ME APP. In the FMC scenario, MEC meets the service requirements for low latency and security, and reduces the pressure of edge data centers. This application scenario has been implemented in the city of Liaocheng, Shandong Province. By deploying 5G User Plane Function (UPF) on the built-in blade server, the industry’s first 5G remote driving solution has been implemented, while the round-trip delay of the services can satisfy the 5G remote driving requirement of less than 10 ms.

The fourth application scenario is VNF. With the wide deployments of Passive Optical LAN (POL) in enterprise, factory and campus scenarios, the applications such as virtual Access CDN (vAC) and virtual FireWall (vFW) can be deployed on the built-in blade server on demand, to build an ultra-simplified smart campus network.

ZTE is the world’s leading provider of fixed broadband solutions and devices, serving customers from 150 countries and regions. The company is committed to exploring broadband technologies and scenarios, and offering its insight into future development trends and potentials of access network technologies. Moving forward, ZTE will keep working with global partners to provide more technical support and share development ideas for building an all-fiber connected world.

