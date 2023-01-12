ZTE releases new G5 series servers for intelligent computing to boost the digital economy

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched the fourth-generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor (Sapphire Rapids)-based G5 series servers in Beijing.

At the conference, ZTE has released five types of servers, including the 5200 G5 high-density server, R5300 G5 full-scenario universal server, R5500 G5 mass storage server, R6500 G5 heterogeneous computing power server, and R8500 G5 high-performance server.

The new G5 series servers support liquid cooling heat dissipation. They possess high-density computing power, flexible expansion, heterogeneous computing power, mass storage, and stability and reliability, which will provide more powerful computing power for the development of the digital economy.

Extreme Performance, Powerful Computing Power

ZTE’s G5-Series servers adopt the latest Intel® Xeon® fourth-generation scalable processors with up to 120 cores in 2 sockets, providing powerful computing power support. The servers have high memory bandwidth design with 32 DDR5 memory slots. The highest rate is up to 4800MT/s, and bandwidth performance is promoted by 50%. The servers support Intel® Optane™ persistent memory 300 series (Crow Pass). The new PCIe 5.0 improves bandwidth by 150% and provides powerful hardware acceleration capabilities.

Specifically, ZTE’s R6500 G5 heterogeneous computing power server has a built-in 10-20 heterogeneous computing intelligent acceleration engine. According to different application scenarios, it can flexibly schedule various heterogeneous computing power resources to achieve the best combination of computing power, such as CPU + GPU and CPU + GPU + DPU, to meet the requirements of various computing power scenarios such as AI and super computing.

Meanwhile, the new G5-series servers can be flexibly expanded. For instance, the R5300 G5 provides a maximum of forty-one 2.5″ disk positions or twenty 3.5″ disk positions and four 2.5″ disk positions, and provides high-speed I/O interfaces. It is designed based on hardware modularization and software platforms, which is configured as required to meet differentiated requirements in different application scenarios. In addition, the customized R5300 G5 server can be designed to meet different customer requirements and meet different application scenarios.

Stable and Reliable for High-standard Product Quality

ZTE has been developing server and storage products since 2005, aiming to be the best in quality. The products run through the whole process of product design/production, test, and after-sales service with high standards. Before the products are delivered from the factory, they have undergone 10,000 rigorous test items. All devices have undergone 24-hour high-temperature aging test to ensure the stability and reliability of the products.

The latest G5 series servers are optimized in terms of heat dissipation design, power modules, and mainboard layout. The power modules support 1+1 redundancy, and fans support N+1 redundancy, improving system reliability. The key components such as hard disks and power supply products support the hot swapping mode. The high-performance copper heat pipe heat sinks reduce the thermal resistance by 15% and the measured temperature of CPUs by 5℃, meeting the heat dissipation requirements of CPUs with the highest 350W of the EagleStream series. In addition, the new G5 series servers support liquid cooling heat dissipation technology. With this technology based on cooling plates, the PUE of the data center can be reduced to 1.1, the cooling plates and pipes can be connected reliably, all the pipes can be intelligently monitored, and liquid leakage second-level alarms can be raised. In this way, green and low-carbon is realized, and product reliability can be guaranteed.

Rapid Growth for Digitalized Transformation of Thousands of Industries

Guo Shubo, Deputy General Manager of Server and Storage product line at ZTE, said: “With the rapid development of the digital economy, the computing power scale has also increased rapidly in recent years. ZTE, the fastest growing server manufacturer in China in the past three years has deployed its server and storage products in 40+ countries and regions around the world, covering communications, Internet, finance, power, government, transportation, and other industries.”

In the communications industry, ZTE, which is a major supplier of China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, has ranked first in terms of server shipments. In the Internet industry, ZTE’s server storage has been widely used in leading Internet enterprises. In the financial industry, it covers major state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, urban commercial banks, rural credit association, insurance, and securities. In addition, ZTE has achieved good results in the government, transportation, and power industries. ZTE, underpinned with a series of technological innovations, perfect comprehensive solutions, and high-quality services, has been recognized by many large-scale customers in the industry.

As a “Driver of Digital Economy”, ZTE will adhere to the independent development of high-quality server and storage products to facilitate the digital transformation of various industries and provide stable and reliable computing infrastructure. Moving forward, ZTE will keep working with its partners to build a more solid and reliable computing base for the prosperity and development of the digital economy.