 ZTE releases industry’s smallest 5GC to facilitate digital transformation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE releases industry’s smallest 5GC to facilitate digital transformation

31 AUG 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has launched the industry’s smallest 5GC product Mini5GC.

ZTE’s new Mini5GC features miniaturization, light weight, simple networking and ultra-high integration. It can well facilitate safe production, flexible adjustment of work sites, and efficient and accurate emergency rescue in mining areas.

ZTE’s continued innovations in 5G core network products boost the in-depth development of 5G private network. For Mini5GC, the number of the general network functions is tailored from more than 10 to 4, and the network communication and resource occupation are optimized. Thus, a light-weight 5GC can be deployed on one 1U server. Moreover, the size of the server is reduced to A3 paper, and its weight is reduced to less than 5kg. With high integration, the 5GC product has 5Gbps forwarding capability and excellent performance in the same size in the industry.

With simple deployment, the Mini5GC can adapt to any rack and its power consumption is about 100w. Also, through pre-installation of software and hardware upon delivery, on-site one-click modification, and plug-and-play, the required services can be quickly launched in several hours.

To date, ZTE’s Mini5GC has carried out pilot verification in five typical fields, including mining, transportation, manufacturing, and government affairs. ZTE and SHAANXI ZHIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD have jointly built a mine-use 5GC based on the Mini5GC to provide in-place data distribution for underground mining, so as to improve mining service efficiency, and provide a high-availability network to ensure safe production in the mining area.

Moving forward, ZTE will work with more industry partners to integrate product innovation and business model innovation to help operators explore the digital and intelligent development and boost the prosperity of the 5G industries.

 

 

 

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association