ZTE releases industry’s smallest 5GC to facilitate digital transformation

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has launched the industry’s smallest 5GC product Mini5GC.

ZTE’s new Mini5GC features miniaturization, light weight, simple networking and ultra-high integration. It can well facilitate safe production, flexible adjustment of work sites, and efficient and accurate emergency rescue in mining areas.

ZTE’s continued innovations in 5G core network products boost the in-depth development of 5G private network. For Mini5GC, the number of the general network functions is tailored from more than 10 to 4, and the network communication and resource occupation are optimized. Thus, a light-weight 5GC can be deployed on one 1U server. Moreover, the size of the server is reduced to A3 paper, and its weight is reduced to less than 5kg. With high integration, the 5GC product has 5Gbps forwarding capability and excellent performance in the same size in the industry.

With simple deployment, the Mini5GC can adapt to any rack and its power consumption is about 100w. Also, through pre-installation of software and hardware upon delivery, on-site one-click modification, and plug-and-play, the required services can be quickly launched in several hours.

To date, ZTE’s Mini5GC has carried out pilot verification in five typical fields, including mining, transportation, manufacturing, and government affairs. ZTE and SHAANXI ZHIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD have jointly built a mine-use 5GC based on the Mini5GC to provide in-place data distribution for underground mining, so as to improve mining service efficiency, and provide a high-availability network to ensure safe production in the mining area.

Moving forward, ZTE will work with more industry partners to integrate product innovation and business model innovation to help operators explore the digital and intelligent development and boost the prosperity of the 5G industries.