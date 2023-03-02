ZTE releases Green 5GC White Paper to promote low-carbon and sustainable development in the industry

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation announced that it has, based on the accumulation of its research and experience in energy saving and consumption reduction technologies of networks, released the Green 5GC White Paper to help operators build green networks and empower low-carbon transformation in thousands of industries.

With “low-carbon” becoming a new trend for sustainable development of the global economy, digitalization and technological innovation undertakes the new mission of low-carbon transformation in all industries. The rapid development of ICT technologies represented by 5G provides new ideas and methods for reaching the carbon peak and carbon neutralization goals.

As the core brain of 5G network, core network has been facing challenges of energy conservation and emission reduction. It needs to act as the core brain and collaborate with other domains of the network to achieve end-to-end energy saving and consumption reduction.

This white paper analyzes the key factors that affect the green transformation of the core network, identifies the direction and objectives of the transformation, describes the crucial energy-saving and efficiency-improving technologies and benefits at all levels such as infrastructure, network elements, and O&M.

Also, the white paper focuses on industry practice cases to provide theoretical support and reference for telecom operators and industries for building green networks, and promote the research and innovation of network energy-saving technologies. At MWC 2023, ZTE has showcased its Turbo Core Solution and four types of function accelerator cards (FAC) to improve the resource efficiency of green 5GC and maximize energy efficiency per watt.

ZTE adheres to the green and low-carbon development concept, continuously strengthens the research and application practices of energy saving, efficiency improvement, and empowerment technologies.

Moving forward, ZTE will keep working with partners to build a “green ICT base” to contribute to the “low-carbon future”.

For the full version of Green 5GC White Paper, please download via the link below:

https://www.zte.com.cn/content/dam/zte-site/res-www-zte-com-cn/white_paper/ZTE_Green_5G_Core_White_Paper_EN1.pdf