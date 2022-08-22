 ZTE releases 2022 Privacy Protection White Paper - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE releases 2022 Privacy Protection White Paper

22 AUG 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has officially released the 2022 ZTE Privacy Protection White Paper (hereinafter referred to as “the White Paper”) in the ZTE 3rd Multinational Corporation Trade Compliance Symposium.

The White Paper comprehensively elaborates on ZTE’s privacy protection compliance construction progress from five dimensions, specifically, privacy protection policy, framework, co-building, practices and major events.

According to the White Paper, with the development of the digital economy, privacy protection has been a popular topic widely discussed by the public, consumers, legislatures, and supervisory authorities. Thus, privacy compliance has become a focus of various industries. ZTE, as a multinational company in the telecommunications industry, has established and continuously improved its privacy protection compliance system, with great commitment to enhancing its privacy protection efficiency, building a solid foundation for data compliance, and boosting the development of the digital economy.

ZTE always actively takes the concept of “Compliance Creates Value” into practices. By earnestly exploring innovative compliance solutions and widely learning from global excellent compliance cases, ZTE, by virtue of its global risk management and control capabilities, makes its great efforts to turn the compliance construction cost into its customers’ trust value in products and services.

Moving forward, ZTE, with the aim of protecting the interests of its customers, partners, suppliers, shareholders, and employees, will together work with them to establish a good and healthy ecosystem for privacy protection in the industry.

Please click here to access the Privacy Protection White Paper.

