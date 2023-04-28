ZTE records the highest growth in both 200G and 400G optical network products shipment

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that according to Omdia’s report “100G+ Coherent Optical Equipment Ports – 4Q22”, its market share of 200G ports keeps growing in 2022, reaching the second highest shipment and the biggest market share growth in the past two years. Meanwhile, ZTE’s 400G long haul ports shipment also increased rapidly, with the highest year-on-year growth in 4Q2022.

The growth can be attributed to ZTE’s advanced ultra-100G solution, which serves as the cornerstone to meet the demands of various new services in the era of digital transformation.

The solution achieves higher system capacity by increasing the baud rate, using high-order modulation and expanding spectrum resources. It ensures service transmission performance while increasing the transmission rate and reduces system power consumption with 3D silicon photonics encapsulation and Flex Shaping 2.0 algorithm. This meets the increasing network bandwidth requirements.

To date, ZTE’s optical network products have been widely deployed in more than 600 100G/beyond-100G networks in over 100 countries, covering a total of over 600,000km. In 2022, ZTE partnered with Turkcell to deploy the industry’s first commercial optical network that supports 12THz ultra-wide frequency spectrum in Bursa, the fourth largest city in Turkey. In early 2023, ZTE helped China Mobile complete the world’s first 400G QPSK (Quadrature Phase Shift Keying) pilot, achieving ultra-high-speed transmission over 2,808km and the extreme transmission distance of 5,616km on land cables. This set a new record of 400G QPSK transmission without electric regenerators in an existing network.

In addition, ZTE’s Large-Capacity 400G ULH (Ultra-Long-Haul) Transport System received a high score in the Lightwave Innovation Reviews presented by Lightwave, a well-known media in the global optical network industry in February 2023.

ZTE always adheres to hard work and technological innovation. Moving forward, ZTE will cooperate closely with partners to build a solid optical network foundation in the digital era. This will further promote the evolution of new-generation optical networking technologies and provide powerful support for the development of the digital economy.