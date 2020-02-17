ZTE records the first in the global CPE market

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has been ranked first in the CPE industry with a 14 percent market share in Q3 2019, according to the latest report “Home Networks Intelligence Market Monitor” of the research firm IHS Markit.

As a globally leading CPE supplier, ZTE is committed to providing a full range of products with speeds from 100M to 10G, xPON, xDSL and xGE uplink interfaces, as well as Wi-Fi, POTS and IoT connections. In addition to multiple trendsetting CPE products, ZTE also provides an ONT, which is the first in the industry to be EasyMesh certified.

ZTE’s industry-leading smart mesh Wi-Fi networking solution, NetSphere, can blanket a home with gigabit Wi-Fi without blind spots. The NetSphere solution enables 10ms-level imperceptible roaming and significantly improves Wi-Fi video transmission quality, thereby providing users with a superior experience. By Q3 2019, ZTE had shipped more than 80 million ONTs that are equipped with its in-house chips.

By virtue of its continuous innovation and core competencies in CPE products, ZTE is recognized as a perennial frontrunner in the Chinese market and has won China Mobile’s biggest share of both tranche 1 and tranche 2 of smart gateway tenders for 2019. Meanwhile, ZTE’s market positions have been further strengthened in major markets in Asia-Pacific, North Africa, Europe and South America.

“With the advent of the 5G era and the maturing of the supply chain for gigabit applications, including 8K and VR, ZTE will focus on developing CPE products that incorporate new gigabit access technologies, such as 10G PON, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G FWA,” said Fang Hui, Vice President of ZTE. “We aim to help operators build end-to-end gigabit networks that allow them to bolster fundamental capabilities and maintain industry leadership. With technologies like mesh Wi-Fi and big video, operators can explore the best way to operate gigabit home services. They can also use our products and solutions to transform their network operations from offering gigabit access to providing gigabit experience, thereby helping them expand their network value, enhancing service capabilities, and boosting revenue.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE’s strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.