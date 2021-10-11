ZTE reaches partnership with YesWeHack on Bug Bounty

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has reached a partnership with YesWeHack, the #1 Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP) platform in Europe, to promote ZTE’s Bug Bounty program.

In late 2020, ZTE launched a new Bug Bounty program, which encourages security researchers and organizations worldwide to identify potential vulnerabilities in ZTE’s products and services. Since the beginning of 2021, ZTE has been cooperating with YesWeHack to further enhance its product security.

YesWeHack has more than 30,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries and regions. To promote ZTE’s Bug Bounty program, the platform has leveraged its experts’ expertise to assist ZTE in fully identifying potential vulnerabilities.

To date, ZTE’s product security incident response team (PSIRT) has received much valuable information from YesWeHack. The closed-loop handling of these information has effectively eliminated the potential risks. Thus, external security testings have played an important role in improving ZTE’s product security.

With its cybersecurity vision of “Security in DNA, Trust through Transparency”, ZTE has taken sustained efforts on the enhancement of internal security governance and external security verification. The cooperation with YesWeHack this time is one of ZTE’s effective measures to intensify ZTE’s openness and transparency. ZTE has been committed to providing customers with more secure and trustworthy products and services.