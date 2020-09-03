 ZTE participates in drafting the world’s first systematic guidance on 5G SA Option 2 Configuration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE participates in drafting the world’s first systematic guidance on 5G SA Option 2 Configuration

03 SEP 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation announced that it has participated in the drafting of “5G Implementation Guidelines: SA Option 2”, the world’s first systematic guidance for large-scale 5G standalone deployments. The Guidelines have been released on 30 June by GSMA.

With the drafting organized by GSMA and China Telecom, ZTE has contributed the chapter of transport network, elaborating on the key technical functions and the deployment strategies of 5G SA transport networks.

The Guidelines cover the end-to-end wireless, core network and transport network technologies in 5G SA construction. It also introduces the new challenges in capacity, slicing, reliability, O&M and synchronization while offering the solution.

The FlexE technology can well address the requirements of low-cost network construction and long-term evolution. Integrated with SR and VPN, FlexE supports both soft and hard slicing to enable flexible bandwidth scaling on demand while offering differentiated services for users of different levels and isolating services in a safe and flexible manner.

In terms of reliability, the SDN-based innovative technologies can offer optimal service paths on demand, and avoid the congestion and the multi-point failure, thus achieving the 50ms carrier-grade protection switching.

With respect to intelligent operation and maintenance, the new technologies such as SDN and AI can visualize the network status and accurately monitor the service quality while enabling the self-optimization of bandwidth capacity, fast fault location, self-repair and self-learning, so as to intelligently and automatically adjust the O&M rules.

In terms of time synchronization, the ground synchronization technology, as a supplement and enhancement to the original GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), can decrease the number of synchronization network hops by down-shifting the time source. Meanwhile, ingress time-stamping is employed on the device to eliminate the error between the system phase-locked loop and time distribution, thereby increasing the time precision of synchronization network to level B or C.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association