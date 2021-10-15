ZTE obtains “Long-term Contribution” Award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has own the “Long-term Contribution” Award jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in recognition of its prominent contributions to ITU for multiple years.

ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, plays a core role in the coordination of spectrum resources and the formulation of regulatory frameworks for the ICT industry. Also, the agency has made a great difference to enhancing global standard cooperation, creating spectrum resource value, eliminating the digital divide, and promoting the integration of IT/CT/DT industry across the globe.

As one of China’s first-batch members that have joined ITU, ZTE has been fully and continuously devoted to the work of ITU, including the Plenipotentiary Conference, the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA), etc., as well as the standardization of radio communications & telecommunications and research work under the Telecommunication Development Sector of ITU. ZTE has made unremitting efforts in technology innovation, ecological building, and bridging the digital divide.

This “Long-term Contribution” Award jointly issued by MIIT and ITU fully epitomizes the high recognition of ZTE’s long-term contributions to ITU.

“ZTE will be continuously committed to technology innovations while further promoting the information integration, cooperation and coordination among multilateral organizations around the world, ” said Wang Xinhui, the Vice President of ZTE Corporation. “With great commitment, the company will keep moving forward to make contributions to the work of ITU.”