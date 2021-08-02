 ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certificate for its core network products - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certificate for its core network products

02 AUG 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has passed ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management System) certification, issued by British Standards Institution (BSI), for its core network products.

This certification covers the R&D and maintenance services of ZTE Universal Subscriber Profile Platform (ZXUN USPP) and Cloud Foundation (TECS CloudFoundation). Also, it concerns many service fields, such as product R&D, engineering service, information security, human resources, administration affairs, real estates and so on.

This certification not only fully recognizes the capabilities of ZTE’s core network products in privacy security management and protection, but also proves ZTE’s high-quality construction level of data protection compliance system.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is currently the most authoritative privacy protection standard in the world. It was jointly released by International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and  International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in August 2019, aiming to help organizations effectively protect and process the personal information collected in compliance, and to provide powerful guarantee for enterprises to satisfy the requirements of the Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China, the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the data protection laws and regulations of other countries and regions.

In terms of product design, development, deployment, O&M, and other privacy protection, ZTE’s core network products have been approved through strict review and comprehensive evaluation in two phases by the BSI.

With “Security in DNA, Trust through Transparency”,  ZTE regards privacy protection as not only legal compliance, but also an important baseline for trust, co-construction, and moral fulfillment.

Currently, ZTE has been focusing on core scenarios, to build an end-to-end, closed-loop, and process-based privacy protection compliance system. Furthermore, the company has integrated the privacy protection concept into the product R&D process as an important connotation of core competitiveness.

Moving forward, ZTE, based on the international standard certification for its core network products, will continue to supply more secure and reliable core network products and solutions for industries and its global customers, to deliver high-quality 5G networks.

