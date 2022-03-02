 ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022

02 MAR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro has landed the Best Connected Consumer Device award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

ZTE’s Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro innovatively employs device-cloud collaboration technology whereby massive AI applications are deployed in the cloud and users can download them on demand to implement multiple use cases with just one camera. With this technology, the camera can deliver more functions and better experiences for users.

In addition, the camera and cloud can jointly perform scenario analysis to boost analysis efficiency and save computing resources. The Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro also features interface openness and capability exposure, which is part of ZTE’s commitment to helping build a smart care ecosystem.

To date, the product has been deployed at scale in China, helping users guard homes, look after the elderly and children, protect against thefts and intrusions, etc. anytime, anywhere.

The GLOMO Awards are the industry’s most prestigious accolade, judged by the sector’s most prominent subject matter experts. The Best Connected Consumer Device award that ZTE has won is for an everyday consumer electronic device or gadget that brings new and smart applications, efficiencies and functionality to the user, at home or on the move.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 1 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association