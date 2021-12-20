ZTE named to FTSE4Good Index Series

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its A shares (000063.SZ) has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. This well recognizes ZTE’s commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance practices. To date, both ZTE’s A and H shares have been included in this series.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a series of benchmark and tradable indexes to measure companies’ performance in environmental, social and governance practices for global ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investors.

ZTE has been improving corporate governance while adhering to compliance operations to boost its long-term development.

In terms of corporate governance, ZTE, by virtue of its digital means, has created its risk management and control method and successfully completed the introduction and construction of the Business Continuity Management (BCM) system. The risk management and control method and BCM system play an important role in improving the company’s operating efficiency and reducing the company’s operating risks.

ZTE has been committed to forming an efficient and organized compliance operation, embedding the compliance system into the whole business process, creating the integration of compliance and business, and establishing a first-class compliance management system in the industry based on its business practices, so as to achieve sustainable development with its global clients, suppliers and other partners.

In 2021, ZTE has formulated a goal of energy saving and emission reduction, that is, respectively achieving carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The company uses technological innovation to pave the green boulevard for the digital economy, and promotes the achievement of the dual-carbon goal through green operations, green supply chains, green ICT Infrastructure, and green industry.

Since 2020, ZTE, with its strategic positioning as “a driver of the digital economy”, has continued to use its core competitive capabilities to speed up the development of the digital economy and facilitate green energy saving and emission reduction.

Bolstered with the transformation and upgrading of production technologies and equipment, ZTE has achieved great improvement in quality and efficiency, energy saving and emission reduction in its daily office and production operations. Besides, the company’s green management of supply chain, green product design concepts, green cloud-base products and digital transformation experience can assist industry partners in green and sustainable development.

ZTE has been actively organizing social welfare activities. In recent years, the company has continuously fulfilled its corporate responsibilities through its donations and technology empowerment in the fields such as global anti-pandemic, education and poverty alleviation, health care and so on.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and the Global e-Sustainability Initiative, ZTE has published the Sustainability Report/Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 13 consecutive years starting 2009.

Moving forward, ZTE will further its commitment to sustainable development across the globe, and take into practice corporate social responsibilities with its strategic positioning of “a driver of the digital economy”. Furthermore, the company will work together with its employees and partners to build a harmonious atmosphere among enterprises, individuals, partners and environment, expecting to enable connectivity and trust everywhere.