ZTE Named to Fortune China ESG Influential Listing 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has officially been named to Fortune China ESG Influential Listing 2022, becoming one of the leading enterprises with remarkable performances and excellent efforts in environment, society and corporate governance.

This year, Fortune released the first China ESG Influential Listing, aiming to recognize the companies shouldering environmental, social and corporate governance responsibilities while creating wealth, and are committed to leading the world back to security and prosperity.

ZTE, as a member of the UN Global Compact and Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), has been releasing the sustainability report to the public for 14 consecutive years since 2009. In 2021, both of ZTE’s A shares and H shares have been included into the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Facing the challenges brought by low-carbon transformation, ZTE paves a green path to digital economy by promoting green operations, green supply chain, and green digital infrastructure, and empowering the green development of industries, thereby facilitating the sustainable development of operators and verticals. ZTE has obtained more than 500 green innovation patents, relying on self-developed high-performance chips and intelligent operation and maintenance tools, it has continuously reduced the energy consumption of network equipment. To compare with the common solutions, ZTE’s PowerPilot solution may double the energy-saving. Working with 500+ partners, ZTE has carried out extensive innovative practices in 15 industries, and has continued to explore innovative and green 5G applications worldwide. Through practising green operations, ZTE’s goal is to realize carbon peak carbon neutrality ahead of 2030 and before 2060, respectively.

While pursuing business development, ZTE also takes an active part in public welfare activities. ZTE focuses on educational development, medical assistance, vulnerable population assistance, rural vitalization, and environmental protection, and ensures that all public welfare projects effectively respond to recipients’ needs and achieve expected social benefits. In 2021, ZTE Foundation organized 220 public welfare activities, benefiting a total of 12,000 people.

As for internal control and corporate governance, by using digital tools, ZTE has established a relatively complete system for risk management and internal control, and constantly improved the Business Continuity Management (BCM) system. Meanwhile, upholding compliance and integrity in operations, ZTE has incorporated compliance requirements into the company’s business processes, thereby building a best-in-class compliance management system that is aligned with the company’s business practices. In this way, the company strives to achieve sustainable development together with its customers, suppliers, and other business partners around the world.

In the future, ZTE will continue to integrate ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) into its daily operations, to further make greater contributions to the global sustainable development.