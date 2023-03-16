ZTE named a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has received “A-” rating for its leading climate action from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and is rewarded Environment Leadership Award by CDP China in the year of 2022. Specifically, ZTE has scored “A” on Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), which places it on CDP’s 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, with the top 8% being named Supplier Engagement Leaders, in recognition of the Company’s efforts to measure and reduce climate risk within its supply chain.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The world’s economy looks to CDP as the gold standard of environmental reporting with the richest and most comprehensive dataset on corporate and city action. This award fully demonstrates ZTE’s efforts and leadership in mitigating climate change and supply chain cooperation.

ZTE, deeply understanding and highly embracing the profound significance of greenhouse gas emission reduction, has been dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of its corporate operations and products for many years, with the goal to realize carbon peak and carbon neutrality ahead of 2030 and before 2060, respectively.

In terms of corporate operations, ZTE is pushing forward its own low-carbon development with the Company’s overall power consumption having saved around 57.56 million kWh in 2022.

In the green supply chain sector, ZTE has taken multiple measures in its procurement management to lower carbon emission and coordinated with upstream and downstream partners to shape a “green supply chain”. Thanks to various steps it has taken, the Company’s overall carbon emission reduction of raw material procurement reached 1.07 million tons in 2022.

Meanwhile, ZTE carries out a comprehensive deployment of energy saving and consumption reduction for its high energy consumption products and solutions in green stations, green data center as well as low carbon energy usage. In 2022, the energy consumption per unit of sold products was reduced by 14% year-on-year.

ZTE has explored over 100 innovative 5G application scenarios in 15 industries, boosting digital transformation and upgrading as well as energy conservation and carbon emission reduction for all walks of life.

ZTE has always been committed to enabling carbon neutrality strategies to be implemented throughout the Company’s operation activities by employing the four key measures, namely, “aligning to regulations and norms”, “strengthening management and taking solid actions”, “embracing technologies and innovations” ,“enhancing coordination and collaboration”.

Wang Xiang, Chief Strategy Officer, ZTE, said: “Moving forward, ZTE will step up efforts in basic research in new energy, new materials and new devices to make breakthroughs in key technologies, laying a solid technological foundation for green ICT infrastructure. The Company will integrate digital technologies and traditional industries with high energy consumption in greater depth and width, enabling industries to enjoy quality and efficiency improvement, energy conservation and consumption reduction, as well as contributing to the national goal of achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality.”