 ZTE, Multi PRO complete commercial deployment of the Smart Cloud Platform in Brazil
Partner Announcements

ZTE, Multi PRO complete commercial deployment of the Smart Cloud Platform in Brazil

19 APR 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has partnered with Multi PRO, part of Grupo Multi Company to successfully deploy the ZTE Smart Cloud Platform (SCP) in Brazil. With its functions including visual management, remote optimization, and proactive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for home Wi-Fi networks, the ZTE SCP can significantly enhance the home broadband quality and user experience across the country.

The ZTE SCP enables intelligent O&M and visual management of home Wi-Fi devices. Common faults can be diagnosed with one click by operator engineers and remotely fixed by a call center or an O&M center to reduce engineer visits. Less common and more difficult faults can be quickly identified and resolved by performing an association analysis of the historical data of home network quality. Issues affecting Wi-Fi Quality of Experience (QoE) can be accurately positioned and addressed through tools such as those for multi-dimensional statistics and analysis and health scoring of home networks.

Users can remotely manage their Wi-Fi networks, set parental and visitor controls, and perform other operations through a mobile app. The ZTE SCP can also manage Internet Protocol (IP) cameras and Fiber To The Room (FTTR) devices, which saves operators from making additional investments to manage them.

The joint deployment of the SCP by ZTE and Grupo Multi marks an important milestone in the two parties’ transition from “building a better network” to “delivering a better experience”. It will greatly improve the intelligent management of home Wi-Fi networks in Brazil.

Moving forward, ZTE and Grupo Multi will continue to innovate and provide more intelligent and digital home network solutions to upgrade home broadband in the Brazilian market.

