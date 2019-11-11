ZTE MEC Helps Operators Sail through Unchartered Waters

PARTNER FEATURE: Smart Edge Platform built with MEC

As an open virtualized platform, MEC (multi-access edge computing) is deployed at the edge of the mobile network, between base stations and core network, to integrate local networks, computing and storage. Thus, MEC is becoming a key node to provide lower-latency services with capabilities of:

Multi-access: Different devices can be connected through MEC, over different kinds of wireless technologies, like 4G, 5G, WiFi and so on.

Traffic offloading: Traffic to local servers can be offloaded directly from the edge of network through MEC. Then the backhaul load is relieved and the transport path is shortened. It benefits the experience of local application visiting;

Processing offloading: Application processing can be distributed from end-user devices to MEC, so that the processing load of devices can be shared with higher performance, and the battery life is prolonged at the same time. And it will greatly reduce costs of devices and help to promote VR/AR applications;

Local data storage: Critical data close to users is stored in MEC. It will make faster response to meet localized requirement.

Local data analysis: Real-time or near-real-time data analysis is closer to users, which makes local decisions faster and gets more precise user behavior patterns.

With MEC, operators make local in-depth cooperation with their partners and get more revenue opportunities.

To build edge customer-oriented traffic branch based on MEC

Based on MEC, an edge enabling platform, a variety of devices are expected to be converged at the edge of the network, and data traffic can be offloaded at the same time. Therefore it is easy for operators to make new cooperation with local service and content providers. For instance, they can build an express tunnel between local mobile devices and local application servers as required. This helps operators to explore new business models for the local tunnel, and be capable of transforming from pipeline providers.

Since 2017, ZTE has been devoting to work together with operators to build edge business. Tianjin Smart Port is one of successful cases. Based on ZTE MEC platform, applications over 4G or 5G network can be integrated simultaneously, including:

The virtualized private network for customs inspection and cargo information collection, which guarantees the data transmission over a reliable network;

Real-time mobile video uploading to reduce the backhaul traffic of the network;

Remote control of quayside cranes and UAV over the 5G network;

With more applications deployed in Tianjin port, a new-style comprehensive smart port is forming.

In another success case, edge cloud rental model is being considered, while vCDN is pre-commercially deployed on the ZTE MEC platform in Shenzhen. By using the resource of computing and storage of the platform, vCDN provider can serve local customers with lower latency. Thus operators are expecting to get a new kind of revenue from hardware resource sharing of MEC.

Now, ZTE MEC solution is gradually playing a key role in media & entertainment, manufacturing and so forth, absorbing more and more operators and vertical industries partners to join in.

To enhance mobile user experience with higher performance based on MEC

MEC is not only serving for local applications and ecosystem forming, but also helping operators enhance user experience and provide value-added mobile services.

In the traditional network architecture, internet applications are deployed far away from the mobile network. It is hard to optimize data transmission strategy according to characteristics of the radio network, so further improvement of user experience is often limited. ZTE edge TCP solution was rolled out firstly in the industry to enhance QoE of customers.

Edge TCP, one of ZTE MEC features, can accelerate TCP services efficiently for all the customers in high-value area. With it, the visit path for mobile user can be shortened by caching a temporary content, which is required from an internet application; in the meantime, it transmits data packets with the best capability according to the radio environment. All these improve single user data rate in uplink and downlink significantly.

ZTE edge TCP has been verified and deployed in commercial networks, such as Roma and Shenzhen. The data rate of single user was improved by 40% in downlink and 15% in uplink, helping operators enhance their customers’ experience in file uploading/downloading, live video playing and web surfing, etc. And this service can accelerate user experience for value users only, like VIP.

With ZTE MEC solution, operators can optimize network architecture with micro rebuilding in S1 backhaul transmission network. It is easy for them to get a way to enhance network performance, and provide customer-oriented services for different vertical industries at the edge of the network. So far, ZTE MEC solution has been widely applied in different scenarios, including wireless network capability exposure, video entertainment, V2X, smart manufacturing and power network, etc. Working with operators and more industry partners, ZTE is committed to exploring the edge cooperation to build a prosperous edge ecosystem.