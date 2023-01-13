ZTE Malaysia makes it to the Champion of Malaysian Projects

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has made it to the Champion for the 2022 Outstanding Project Award organised by the Malaysian Chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Founded in 1994, PMI Malaysia is a Chapter of PMI, the world’s leading professional association for a growing community of millions of project professionals and change makers worldwide. PMI Malaysia’s vision is to be a “Champion to Power Project Economy in Malaysia” by “Strengthening Ourselves by Enabling Our Chapter and Empowering You to Turn Ideas into Reality” through whatever skills and capabilities organisations have.

In this spirit, the Outstanding Project Award 2022 recognises the accomplishments of project management organisations in Malaysia, with PMI Malaysia saying it believes that great projects and great organisations deserve recognition.

ZTE Malaysia was nominated for its outstanding capability in Telecommunication Project management.

According to ZTE Malaysia’s deputy Country Manager, Mr Wang Qiming, ZTE is committed to providing Malaysia customers with world-class communication networks.

“Relying on its strong R&D strength and technological innovation capability, ZTE provides enterprises, operators, and its partners with a variety of integrated telecoms service solutions, including wireless products, optical network products, IDC products, indoor distribution products, energy products, and billing systems, and has accumulated rich experience in delivery project management,” said Mr. Wang.

With the development of the digital economy, ZTE is building a more perfect digital delivery project management system, iEPMS. ZTE’s iEPMS system has been widely used in more than 40,000 projects worldwide. The company looks forward to working with more professional associations and enterprises to promote digital and intelligent project management.

Moving forward, ZTE, with great commitment to becoming a “Driver of Digital Economy”, will strengthen cooperation with major local operators, aimed to promote high-speed network development in Malaysia. The company will keep providing efficient project management support for the country’s network deployments, expecting to build a digital economy and achieve a win-win digital era.

The other finalists are Synthomer Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS Technical Services Sdn Bhd, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, and Boston Scientific Medical Device (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.