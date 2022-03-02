ZTE launches world’s first precise 50G PON prototype

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has released the world’s first precise 50G PON prototype at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. The release marks an important milestone in the exploration of 50G PON application scenarios, the development of 50G PON technology, and the maturation of the 50G PON industry chain.

The precise 50G PON prototype features ultra broadband, low latency and low jitter, enabling it to deliver ultra high bandwidth access for homes and businesses, support mobile xHaul, and implement deterministic networking for campuses.

In terms of bandwidth, the prototype supports up to 50 Gbps per wavelength, which is five times higher than the speed of the already massively deployed 10G PON technology. By providing timeslot-based pipes, the prototype allows for precise bandwidth control and can deliver access rates ranging from 2 Mbps to 10 Gbps.

In terms of latency, the prototype innovatively optimizes the timeslots of PON technology to minimize unnecessary timeslot overhead, thereby reducing the latency in a 10 km transmission from 1.5-2.5 ms to within 200 µs.

In terms of jitter, the prototype employs time-sensitive scheduling technology to decrease jitter from millisecond to nanosecond levels, thus allowing users to expand application scenarios, increase broadband quality, improve service quality and enhance experiences.

ZTE closely follows the standards formulation and technological improvement of next-generation PON. The company started research on the post-10G-PON next-generation PON technology many years ago, and has since gained extensive experience and made considerable achievements in fields like optical components and chips. In areas such as ultra-high-speed Trans-Impedance Amplifiers (TIAs) and Digital Signal Processors (DSPs), ZTE has achieved significant breakthroughs.

In addition, ZTE has submitted over thirty 50G PON standards proposals, with those on technologies including physical layer parameters, low latency and Forward Error Correction (FEC) already adopted by standardization organizations.

ZTE is an important member of standards bodies such as ITU-T and IEEE as well as an industry leader in fixed network technology. The company keeps exploring broadband technologies and scenarios while also researching the development and potential of access networks. Together with industry peers and partners, ZTE is committed to offering high-value technical support and development insights for the construction of a world of all-optical connectivity.