 ZTE launches two new STBs, supporting RDK and CBS respectively - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE launches two new STBs, supporting RDK and CBS respectively

07 DEC 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched two new set-top boxes (STBs), a 4K IP STB ZXV10 B870V2J supporting Reference Design Kit (RDK) and a DVB hybrid STB ZXV10 B836CTSI-A20 supporting Common Broadcast Stack (CBS), at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2021) held online.

As the new arrivals of ZTE’s home media terminals, these two STBs, featuring high performance and superior user experiences, are capable of helping operators broaden ecosystem, rapidly develop services and increase customer stickiness.

Both STBs adopt the latest chipset solution in the industry—the quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 architecture. ZTE employs the advanced video codec technology Alliance for Open Media Video 1 (AV1) to realize better image quality and facilitate operators to deploy AV1 content, thus bringing users a clear and smooth viewing experience.

ZTE’s DVB hybrid STB ZXV10 B836CTSI-A20, based on the CBS platform, supports fast interconnection with the mainstream digital encryption system CAS/DRM, and can be easily upgraded and maintained, thereby boosting fast launch of new services and commercialization for operators. Moreover, both STBs follow the stylish and lightweight appearance design that has won the iF Design Award 2019, making it more appealing to customers.

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to the high-quality product R&D and applications. To date, ZTE’s STBs have been deployed by more than 120 customers in over 45 countries around the world. Moving forward, ZTE will further work with global operators to explore more new product models, expecting to bring a bright future to smart home.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association