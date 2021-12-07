ZTE launches two new STBs, supporting RDK and CBS respectively

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched two new set-top boxes (STBs), a 4K IP STB ZXV10 B870V2J supporting Reference Design Kit (RDK) and a DVB hybrid STB ZXV10 B836CTSI-A20 supporting Common Broadcast Stack (CBS), at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC 2021) held online.

As the new arrivals of ZTE’s home media terminals, these two STBs, featuring high performance and superior user experiences, are capable of helping operators broaden ecosystem, rapidly develop services and increase customer stickiness.

Both STBs adopt the latest chipset solution in the industry—the quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 architecture. ZTE employs the advanced video codec technology Alliance for Open Media Video 1 (AV1) to realize better image quality and facilitate operators to deploy AV1 content, thus bringing users a clear and smooth viewing experience.

ZTE’s DVB hybrid STB ZXV10 B836CTSI-A20, based on the CBS platform, supports fast interconnection with the mainstream digital encryption system CAS/DRM, and can be easily upgraded and maintained, thereby boosting fast launch of new services and commercialization for operators. Moreover, both STBs follow the stylish and lightweight appearance design that has won the iF Design Award 2019, making it more appealing to customers.

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to the high-quality product R&D and applications. To date, ZTE’s STBs have been deployed by more than 120 customers in over 45 countries around the world. Moving forward, ZTE will further work with global operators to explore more new product models, expecting to bring a bright future to smart home.