HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE launches Premium Video Platform 2.0 solution

03 MAR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has launched its Premium Video Platform 2.0 (PVP2.0) solution of big video.

The PVP2.0 solution, with a newly-added innovative feature of “New Ecosystem”, based on its original three features of the PVP 1.0 solution “New Experience”, “New Platform” and “New Operation”,  can help operators engage in the video industry ecosystem and make their own video operation more attractive.

For “New Ecosystem”, the PVP2.0 solution can provide an operator-centric ATV launcher, enabling operators to adopt their preferred service display styles as needed. Meanwhile, operators can integrate third-party capabilities and apps such as Google Assistant and Google Ads quickly and effectively. Backed up with a converged video platform, it helps operators roll out their service into more new markets, thereby building new connections for industry partners. With this new experience, the solution can provide consumers with brand-new “4M” experiences, namely, Manifold UHD, Multi-profile, Multi-dimension, and Metaverse. Consumers can view multidimensional videos everywhere at any time by such functions as multi-viewpoint video, free-viewpoint video, bullet time, and VR, and have access to UHD content via their accounts.

Evolution towards the Metaverse is the ultimate goal. For “New Platform”, the solution offers operators a future-proofed platform driven by customers. The platform features simplified deployment, energy-efficient design, smart distribution, and unified and secure management. Also, it supports smooth video program migration for telcos and multi-system operators (MSOs), thereby utilizing legacy devices in the best effort and significantly improving customer satisfaction. For “New Operation”, the solution builds a new business model for video service providers. With an intelligent mechanism based on big data and machine learning, it improves the service conversion rate by various marketing strategies such as campaign and notification, and drives up its automation level through a range of management tools.

ZTE has been running its video business for 20 years, and has served more than 120 operators in over 40 countries around the world. By the end of 2021, the global subscribers of ZTE’s big video programs exceeded 200 million, with CDN video capacity exceeding 240 Tbps.

Moving forward, ZTE has been committed to offering industry partners, consumers, operators and service providers innovative video solutions like the PVP2.0 solution, enabling all parties in the industry to achieve business success.

 

