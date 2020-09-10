 ZTE launches PowerPilot, an innovative 5G energy saving solution - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE launches PowerPilot, an innovative 5G energy saving solution

10 SEP 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched a revolutionary 5G energy saving solution, PowerPilot, in a bid to help operators realize higher energy efficiency, lower carbon footprint and achieve more sustainable growth.

Taking advantage of the energy efficiency differences of various types of services, PowerPilot can deliver services to the most energy-efficient networks in real time, by intelligently evaluating service requirements.

According to a model using typical network configurations, PowerPilot can save up to twice as much energy as the existing energy saving solutions, thereby greatly reducing the OPEX for operators.

In addition to employing existing multi-layer energy saving technologies, which introduce AI and big data to save network O&M labor, PowerPilot has coordinated multiple frequency bands and radio access technologies, to further reduce the energy consumption.

By virtue of more than 500 green patents, in-house chipsets, new-generation high-efficiency power amplifiers and cutting-edge product designs, ZTE will continuously facilitate the development of energy saving in 5G networks.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Click here to access the video of ZTE’s 5G energy saving solution, PowerPilot

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

