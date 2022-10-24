 ZTE launches new-generation TV stick - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE launches new-generation TV stick

24 OCT 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched the new-generation UHD TV stick B866V5W11 at Broadband World Forum (Network X) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

As ZTE’s latest portable home media terminal, the TV stick is in a small size and supports plug-and-play. It offers access to a wide range of movies and TV resources on the internet as well as massive TV applications, enabling operators to develop services rapidly and enhance customer stickiness.

The TV stick is ZTE’s new-generation 4K set-top box (STB) powered by Android TV. Equipped with the latest Amlogic SoC featuring high performance and low power consumption, it adopts the quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 architecture and has a great processing capability of up to 16500 DMIPS. It supports H.265, AV1 and VP9 decoding, and the HDMI 2.1 interface.

This plug-and-play product provides a USB Type-C interface for connection to the power supply. Moreover, with built-in mainstream content like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ as well as 4K output, the STB allows end users to enjoy UHD viewing experiences, which greatly improves customer satisfaction. Meanwhile, relying on massive applications and numerous media resources, it provides operators with a complete service operation environment, promoting the growth of OTT services.

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to the high-quality product R&D and application. To date, ZTE’s STBs have been commercially deployed by more than 140 operators in over 45 countries around the world. Moving forward, ZTE will keep enhancing cooperation with global operators to explore new products, produce high-quality home media terminals, and bring a bright future to the smart home.

 

