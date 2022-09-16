ZTE launches CDN 2.0 to promote content network evolution

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched Content Delivery Network (CDN) 2.0, a decentralized real-time CDN solution, enabling operators to build a new-generation content network featuring ultra-low latency and two-way interaction.

Currently, the increasing video consumption generates the growing demand for high-quality live broadcast. Ultra-low latency, strong interaction, and stable performance are regarded as the core of video service experiences. Therefore, CDN needs continuous evolution in architecture and technology to meet multidimensional user needs, such as diverse scenarios, personalized needs, and immersive user experiences.

ZTE’s CDN 2.0 adopts the real-time media forwarding architecture based on edge cloud deployment, building a decentralized CDN.

Decentralized architecture

CDN 2.0 adopts a decentralized architecture, upgrading from the traditional north-south content distribution to the one including both north-south and east-west content distribution. With distributed deployment, users are connected to the nearest edge nodes. For users within a node, links between them are established through the local scheduling system. For cross-node users, the unified management center is used for subscription. Relying on route management, the management center obtains the optimal path from the origin to the destination.

Congestion algorithm optimization

To deal with network fluctuations in real-time audio and video interaction scenarios, CDN 2.0 adopts an optimized congestion control algorithm to dynamically adjust the packet sending speed and flexibly deal with network jitters. It also supports dynamic prediction for packet loss and compensation to guarantee service experiences. In case of poor network quality, it can keep the stuttering rate below 0.5%, delivering smooth and stable user experiences.

Scheduling mechanism upgrade

Instead of the traditional service-based scheduling, CDN 2.0 introduces a technology integrating CDN and IP. On the IP metropolitan area network (MAN), it enables network measurement, path tuning, and network controller management capabilities between BRASs, and coordinates the CDN with the IP network. In this way, network capabilities are open to the CDN system, enabling intelligent scheduling based on both service and network information. It reduces the end-to-end interaction latency by 53%, allowing users to experience faster and better services.

While improving user experiences, CDN 2.0 also provides operators with a brand-new business model. As a wide variety of services featuring low latency and strong interaction are introduced from the internet live streaming platforms, video service traffic will be significantly increased. Moreover, a stable and reliable CDN can be open to industrial customers as a capability base, which brings more diverse video applications and more service value.

As a world-leading provider of CDN solutions, ZTE has deployed its integrated CDN products in over 150 sites across the globe, with a concurrent capacity of over 270T.

Moving forward, ZTE will keep providing operators with superior video services and helping them explore more innovative video applications.