 ZTE Lands ISO/IEC 27701 International Standard Certification for 5G Products - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE Lands ISO/IEC 27701 International Standard Certification for 5G Products

28 MAY 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has received the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificate again, with a validity period of three years. Also, this certificate has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).

This certificate covers the provisions of R&D and maintenance services of 5G NR and UME system, and also reaches out to information security, human resources, supply chain, property management, product safety and other aspects.

Since ZTE passed the ISO/IEC 27701 privacy information management system certification for the first time in May 2020, ZTE has been iterating its 5G products to promote its personal privacy data protection capacities. The success this time strongly showcases the security capabilities of its 5G products in user privacy protection, in full recognition of its privacy information management and protection capabilities.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019, jointly issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in August 2019, is the new data privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001:2013, an internationally recognised information security management standard. It aims to help organizations protect and process personal information within compliance frameworks while demonstrating the compliance with data protection laws, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is considered to be the most stringent privacy protection regulation in history.

ZTE, with focus on a variety of key use cases, has been committed to building an end-to-end, closed-loop, and process-based privacy protection compliance system. The company has integrated privacy protection into its product R&D as its important core competitiveness. For the company, privacy protection is not only about legal compliance but also an important baseline for trust, co-construction and ethical practices.

Moving forward, ZTE will further advance its security and data protection solutions along with continuous efforts at standard compliance, so as to provide global customers with more secure, reliable, and compliant 5G products and solutions, and deliver high-quality 5G networks.

 

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

