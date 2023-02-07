ZTE hosts global service partner conferences in 18 countries

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has successfully held its Global Services Partner Conferences in 18 countries, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, Nigeria, Mexico, Italy, Colombia, Peru and Spain.

With the theme of “Win-win and Ecological Prosperity”, ZTE has invited 408 partners to the conference, with great commitment to deepening cooperation, improving digital-and-intelligence efficiency, compliance governance, and sunshine construction. 205 excellent partners were commended at the events.

The year 2022 is the opening year of ZTE’s strategic “Expansion Phase”. During this critical period, ZTE, insisting on “Strategy for New Heights with a Solid Foundation”, has reinforced the cooperation of the ecological chain, and cooperated with overseas partners to provide the ultimate services to assist the construction and stable operation of global communication networks.

Through the Global Services Partner Conference, ZTE aims to express its desire to work with partners to strengthen joint technological innovations, jointly explore new cooperation models, and create advantageous values to better serve customers.

At the conference, partners representatives have summarized their achievements in the past year, expressed their full affirmation of ZTE’s achievements in digital-and-efficiency improvement and business transformation, and extended their gratitude and highly valued the long-term win-win cooperation policy and sustainable development concept. They look forward to a deeper and broader cooperation with ZTE, expecting to build and develop a local ecosystem and to get prosperous together in the local market. “Openness, Innovation, Cooperation and Win-win” have become the consensus of all parties.

Song Yulin, Vice president of ZTE, said: “ZTE actively promotes the ecological constructions with global service partners, builds a sustainable, healthy and win-win cooperation ecosystem, complements advantages with global partners through mainstream convergence, strategic cooperation etc., deepens cooperation, and jointly creates value for the industry.”

“Moving forward, ZTE will continue to work together with its partners, optimize the global layouts, provide high-quality networks and efficient services for global users, and contribute to the development of the global digital economy.”