 ZTE helps Zong rank first in network assessment from Opensignal in Pakistan - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE helps Zong rank first in network assessment from Opensignal in Pakistan

24 OCT 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has assisted Zong, a subsidiary of China Mobile in Pakistan, in ranking first in the overall network assessment in Pakistan, according to the report released by the third-party authority OpenSignal in August 2022. According to OpenSignal, Zong outperforms other local operators in network coverage, video experiences, game experiences and upload rate.

In Pakistan, Zong provides the 2G/3G/4G wireless network, which is also one of ZTE’s “International 3S (Superior, Smart, Simplified) Networks”. ZTE focuses on building such networks in 2022 through its digital network deployment, intelligent O&M, and other advanced technologies and efficient services. To improve Zong’s network quality, user experiences, and brand reputation, Zong and ZTE have been working together on wireless network optimization. In the first half of 2022, ZTE completed multiple network optimization activities in Faisalabad and Peshawar, including physical adjustment and optimization, CST delay optimization, SINR optimization, and special rate improvement. These activities have greatly improved user experiences and promoted Zong’s leading position in network quality.

In addition,,both parties have been committed to enhancing network capacity through precise expansion, expecting to keep the leading position in 4G data services. In the first half of 2022, they completed the deployment and network optimization of all capacity expansion solutions, including FDD Massive MIMO, 8T8R, and 4T4R sector splitting, increasing traffic in the expanded areas by more than 30% and user rate by more than 20%. This has effectively alleviated network congestion.

During H1 2022, both parties also shared their experience in large-scale deployments of the FMM (FDD Massive MIMO) technical solution in 4G networks  The new FMM technology provides new methods and ideas for the optimization of high-load 4G cells, not only enhancing the enterprise brand of Zong, but also bringing direct and long-term economic benefits to Zong.

Moving forward, ZTE and Zong will continue to carry out more in-depth cooperation in Pakistan to jointly explore innovative applications of new technical solutions, and work together to build a superb wireless network, so as to achieve win-win results in the digital and intelligent era.

 

 

 

