ZTE FDD Assisted Super TDD 5G Solution (FAST) to Build the Superior Network

PARTNER FEATURE
5G Rollout Facing Challenges
5G is the fastest-adopted mobile generation with nearly 10% of all LTE operators deployed 5G by the end of 2019. In 2020, 5G is expected to fast approach for mass-market launch, despite some concerns over coverage and uplink throughput capabilities.
The mid-range bands around 3.5GHz is the prime spectrum for 5G commercial network. Compared to legacy FDD-LTE frequency band (1.8 GHz /2.1 GHz), this new spectrum band means higher path loss and penetration loss, especially in indoor deep coverage scenarios, which brings coverage gap between 5G and 4G network. So 5G is facing the challenge to fulfill coverage requirements in the early stages of network rollout. Another challenge comes from UHD Video and VR/AR, the biggest drivers of mobile data traffic growth in the 5G era, which expect 5G to provide significantly faster mobile broadband speeds and lower latencies than previous generations, especially on the uplink.
To address the above problems, ZTE launched FDD Assisted Super TDD 5G Solution (FAST) to facilitate 5G commercialization.
ZTE FAST Briefing
The 5G cellular network of the mid-range bands around 3.5GHz is based on Time Division Duplex (TDD) mode, which means that base stations and end-user devices transmit using the same channel at different times, while the lower-bands of 5G NR (including 700MHz, 1.8GHz and 2.1GHz) are based on Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) mode. With deep coordination in both time and frequency domain, FDD Assisted Super TDD 5G Solution (FAST) enabled harmonized spectrums to boost 5G system performance.
For UE with 2Tx (transmit channels) in uplink, with the introduction of innovative TDM (Time Division Mode) CA (Carrier Aggregation), FAST can combine the advantages of TDD and FDD. In TDD uplink time slots UE can send data on TDD spectrum, and in other time slots, UE is switched to FDD spectrum for data sending. By making full utilization of time-frequency resources, uplink throughput is enhanced.
With ZTE FAST solution, 5G networks guarantee superior coverage and capacity.
ZTE FAST Boost 5G performance
With deep aggregation and cooperation in high and low spectrum bands and FDD/TDD duplex modes, FAST enhances 5G system capabilities in the following ways:
Progress of FAST
China Telecom, the major Chinese telecom operators, is aiming to build a nationwide 5G network and keep promoting the research and deployment of 5G network and applications. With deepened 5G cooperation with ZTE, China Telecom took FAST as key 5G solution to support 5G ever-growing data traffic and fulfill requirements of increasing applications, including environmental governance, intelligent education and other industries, thus to facilitate the intelligent transformation and upgrade of traditional industries.
With joint verification conducted by China Telecom and ZTE, it was proved that FAST can improve downlink throughput by 15% and uplink throughput by 16% in cell center with TDM CA, expand the coverage by 24.5% and reduce latency by 20%.(*the test result is based on the 2.1GHz and 3.5GHz)
Conclusion
By enhancing the throughput in both downlink and uplink and expanding the coverage of 5G network, FAST surmounts the challenges of 5G deployment and ensures a smooth, cost-efficient way to deploy the 5G network.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back