ZTE E2E optical solutions showcased at FTTH Conference 2022 Vienna

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has participated in FTTH Conference 2022 in Vienna, Austria. The conference has involved decision makers, thought leaders, corporate executives, and investors in the optical fiber field, as well as operators and equipment vendors worldwide, to share their experience and insights in FTTH network construction, for the purpose of jointly exploring FTTH development roadmaps and opportunities in the 5G era.

At this conference, ZTE analyzed a number of concerns about FTTx network deployment plaguing European customers and presented its solutions. Also, the company unveiled the world’s first 50G PON+Wi-Fi 7 ONU prototype, testifying to its continued leadership in the FTTx field.

In response to the high cost of ODN construction in Europe, ZTE demonstrated the pre-connected ODN solution and Light PON solution, which can effectively solve the problems of high labor cost and the difficulty of optical fiber construction and service access. At the same time, optical network operation and maintenance solutions such as fiber monitoring and weak optical fiber diagnosis and treatment were also presented, which can effectively improve operators’ efficiency, reduce the the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and boost customer satisfaction.

To improve the coverage of Wi-Fi signals inside home and optimize customer experiences, ZTE has demonstrated its innovative Mesh+ solution, which can solve the Wi-Fi coverage problem through multiple technical approaches such as wireline backhaul and wireless backhaul. The FTTR solution extends the coverage of the FTTx network from “Fiber To The Home” to “Fiber To The Room”. This solution has been applied on a large scale by operators such as China Mobile and China Telecom.

In addition, the big video solution presented by ZTE shows how to help operators strengthen their video service capability and operational capability. ZTE’s in-house Set-Top Boxes (STBs) employs multiple ecological models and technologies such as 4K, Wi-Fi 6, Android TV to enhance customer experiences.

As one of the video applications, ZTE’s new-generation cloud AI home care “camera Pro”,with the device-cloud collaboration technology, has won the GLOMO Best Connected Consumer Equipment Award (Best Connected Consumer Device) during MWC 2022 in Barcelona. By deploying massive AI applications on the cloud, users can download them as needed, and flexibly realize multiple functions through one camera, thus bringing better experiences to them.

Moreover, ZTE demonstrated equipment based on open platforms such as OpenWRT and RDK-B.

In 2021, ZTE ranked No.1 for PON ONT shipments, No. 1 for CPE (PON/DSL CPE) shipments, No. 2 for 10G PON shipments, and No. 2 for OLT shipments. (Source: Dell’Oro Group “Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report”).

To date, ZTE’s products and services have been deployed in more than 160 countries. Moving forward, ZTE will stay committed to technical innovations. Together with industry partners, the company will fulfill the core requirements of customers by providing best broadband connections.