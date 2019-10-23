ZTE demonstrates the first 5G slicing store in Europe

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that it has partnered with Hutchison Drei Austria to demonstrate the first slicing store in Europe. It boasts the first end-to-end network slicing operation in the industry.

In the 5G “Slicing Store”, consumers or enterprise customers can select the predefined slice template and set the SLA parameters according to the characteristics of the user or individual industry requirements. After the user logs into the online sliced based service store, the user can choose services with different SLA, such as guaranteed bandwidth, maximum latency, etc. Then, the specific service can be put in the cart for checking out. Once the payment is completed, this service can be activated immediately as requested. If the number of users increases or the KPI performance decreases, the system can automatically adjust its resources to maintain KPI. This slicing solution can be widely used in vertical industries to meet variable requirements and ensure the SLA, regardless of the vertical market type.

This innovative solution can accelerate the commercialization of 5G slicing and help operators achieve success in a variety of vertical markets. By exposing the customized slices to vertical industries, operators can transform from single B2C traffic operation to B2B, B2B2C, and B2B2B diversified slice operation. As a result, in-depth integration between 5G and vertical industries becomes possible and 5G value space is stimulated by allowing the network requirements of each vertical industry to be individually met.

The 5G slicing store solution invites vertical industries to participate in the orchestration and life cycle management of the network slice. Based on the orchestration and exposing capabilities for vertical industries, this solution features SLA customization, real-time KPI monitoring, enhanced charging and network slice lifecycle management. The wide-ranging benefits of this solution can greatly promote the commercial process of 5G, help vertical industries to reduce TCO, and enhance end-to-end user experience.

