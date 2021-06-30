ZTE: Delivering Network Services During Covid-19

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation, together with operators and analysts, has shared its insights on the innovative mode of network services during the global pandemic and forecast of the development trends of network services in the digital era over a webinar “Delivering Network Services During Covid-19”. The webinar was jointly organized by ZTE and Developing Telecoms, an international telecoms media, on June 29 during MWC 2021.

In the face of the global pandemic, information and communications technology is playing an extremely important role in people’s lives. Relying on its digital network deployment system, ZTE has provided the excellent Cloud-Based Network Service Solution during the pandemic. Through the digital network deployment technology, the end-to-end automatic and intelligent tool system as well as the remote network deployment management system, ZTE’s Cloud-Based Network Service Solution offers global customers the full-process network services covering network planning, construction, optimization, maintenance and operation. With this solution, ZTE brings “zero-touch” and “on-demand” cloud-based network services to achieve simple network deployments and superior user experiences.

“At present, with the integration and application of new-generation digital technologies such as 5G, AI and big data, digital economy has become the new engine of high-quality economic development,” said Sun Fangping, SVP of ZTE at the webinar.

“In the era of digital economy, ZTE not only promotes digital transformation but also empowers vertical industries.To effectively combat the pandemic and contribute to digital economy, ZTE is leading the innovation in digital network deployment,” continued Mr. Sun. “We make network deployment simpler, more efficient, and more intelligent by applying digital, automatic, and intelligent methods. To date, ZTE has set up service networks and branches in more than 160 countries and regions worldwide, and has worked with more than 500 operators to provide digital network services for over 40,000 projects around the world.”

Zhang Jian, VP of ZTE Corporation said, “Compared with the traditional service mode, ZTE’s Cloud-Based Network Service Solution performs well in EHS (Environment, Health, Safety), network service quality and efficiency.”

“In general, the cloud-based network services make the on-site things simpler, as experts solve complex issues remotely. In the future, the cloud-based network service mode will combine with the traditional mode to adapt to different delivery scenarios, thereby achieving simple network deployments and superior user experiences,” added Mr. Zhang Jian.

Operators also shared their practices of cloud-based network services at the webinar.

Rudolf Schrefl, CEO of H3A, said, “From March to November in 2020, we completed core network commissioning and debugging, acceptance test and access network cutover. By applying ZTE’s Digital Remote Delivery & Deployment Process, we achieved the project objectives one and a half months ahead of the schedule. With ZTE, our reliable partner, we provided high-quality services when the world needed them most and we will continue to do so.”

“Last September, to meet the rapidly increased data requirements of users during the pandemic, we worked with ZTE’s engineers online and conducted a big expansion on our unified database platform. I’m proud to say that we did a very successful expansion with the support from ZTE,” commented Shurish Subbramaniam, CTO of Smartfren.

Akhmad Madces, Vice President of Network Planning and Engineering of Telkomsel, said, “The cloud-based network service solution provided by ZTE allowed us to remotely upgrade over 9,000 sets of multi-mode base stations across Indonesia within only 45 days. This solution effectively reduces the mobility of our technicians, thereby reducing the potential for infection during the current pandemic, which ultimately impacts the efficiency of our Opex. Telkomsel is committed to always providing world-class mobile digital lifestyle services and solutions.”

Julian Bright, Independent Analyst, chaired the panel with Fikru Temtem Belachew, Project Manager of Ethio Telecom and Andrew John Ovens, Director of ZTE Global Services Europe. The experts had in-depth discussions on issues including network service models, the challenges, and development trends during the epidemic. Participants agreed that in the future, the cloud-based network services mode based on the digital network deployment system will exert greater value in network services and better guarantee global network connectivity on the basis of traditional network service mode.

Since the beginning of 2020, with Cloud-Based Network Service Solution, ZTE has provided “zero-touch” and “on-demand” online delivery and intelligent O&M services for more than 200 networks worldwide, to best guarantee the global network connectivity. Moving forward, in the digital era, ZTE will continue working with global customers and partners to drive digital economy with professional products and services, expecting to achieve shared success.