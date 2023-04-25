ZTE committed to building sustainable green FTTH networks

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has participated in the annual FTTH Conference in Madrid, Spain from April 18 to 20. Hans Neff, Senior Director of the ZTE CTO Group, has shared the latest technologies, perspectives, and experiences of the green FTTH network with industry experts at the conference, under the theme of “Building Green FTTH Networks for Sustainable Development”.

In his speech, Hans Neff emphasized that building sustainable green FTTH networks is a key direction for network development that benefits the whole society. He said that the “green” requirements should be integrated into the full lifecycle of FTTH networks. ZTE advocates the green development concept and has taken the lead in exploring a series of environmental protection measures. These measures cover various fields such as product architecture, device packaging materials, key components, and O&M, to promote the sustainable development of the industry.

ZTE follows the green design concept of smooth evolution, high integration, miniaturization, and easy deployment in its product architecture. For example, ZTE’s Any-PON multi-mode solution, the first of its kind in the industry, can meet the requirements of diverse scenarios through flexible configuration, and effectively reduce the number and types of cards. ZTE’s compact OLTs also effectively save space and energy in equipment rooms.

ZTE’s fixed network CPEs use 100% recyclable plastic enclosures, and packaging boxes use 100% green plant-based ink that is non-toxic and harmless for device packaging materials. For key components, ZTE enhances their functions while greatly lowering power consumption.

ZTE adopts intelligent management methods for O&M. For instance, smart fiber detection provides visualization and manageability, preventive maintenance, and accurate fault location functions, which help reduce the consumption of O&M resources.

Energy consumption is a major part of the operating costs for network operators. To achieve sustainable development and enhance their competitiveness, operators need to build energy-efficient networks. ZTE is committed to the green development concept and cooperates with industry partners to create green solutions for enterprise operation, supply chain, digital infrastructure, and industry empowerment. ZTE also builds sustainable green FTTH networks and helps all industries to adopt the green development path quickly.