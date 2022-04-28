ZTE Collaborates with Link Net’s First Media to Boost Network Services for Information Superhighway in Jayabaya Project

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has collaborated with PT Link Net Tbk (“LINK”), one of the leading cable TV and fixed broadband internet providers in Indonesia with the brand “First Media”, to deliver excellent digital experiences with ZXONE 9700 DWDM in boosting Link Net’s network services in Jayabaya Project.

ZXONE 9700 DWDM, featuring an 100G and beyond 100G-oriented brand-new universal switching equipment, can support 100G/400G/1T transmission rate, with an aim to build the information superhighway from Jakarta to Surabaya. Also, it can support 340km+ ultra-long haul submarine fiber optic cable and provide robust protection for customer services.

“The ZXONE 9700 DWDM series introduces more advanced technologies into transport infrastructure networks, which will help Link Net to build a packet-oriented, 100G-enabled and flexible transport network,” said Steven Lee, Sales Director of ZTE Indonesia. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with Link Net and strive to lead innovations to provide better digital experiences and improve network services for our customers.”

Marlo Budiman, President Director and CEO of PT Link Net Tbk said, “We believe the collaboration of Link Net and ZTE as a trusted partner will be able to provide advanced network services for excellent digital experiences for our customers. This partnership will help us to provide network services with higher stability and reliability, especially for our customers in Java. We aim to continue to provide cable TV and fixed broadband internet solutions to support the digitalization in Indonesia.”

The technological solution provided by ZTE through this submarine network innovation, further complements the existing network on land to prevent and minimize potential network issues. This positive impact will be received directly by all Link Net customers from the enterprise and residential segments.

The collaboration between ZTE and Link Net has been running since 2017 through such ZTE’s products as ZTE DWDM, GPON, and BRAS. The ZXONE 9700 DWDM solution will further support the optimization of the Link Net network, especially in Java. In 2021, Link Net has succeeded in adding 190,000 homes passed, bringing a total network of 2.87 million homes passed across 23 cities in Java, Medan, Batam, and Bali.

ZXONE 9700 DWDM has been rated as “Leader” on the core packet-optical platform by GlobalData, world-renowned telecommunication, software, and IT service consulting company. According to the report, ZXONE 9700 has the strongest switching capacity and can provide the highest number of dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) lines among similar products.

To date, ZTE is the first manufacturer to have a product rated as “Leader” in both the categories of core packet transport and metro optical transport. The company, especially in this Jakarta-Surabaya (Jayabaya) Project will continue to construct Indonesia’s networks to provide a wider coverage for telecommunication and broadband services.