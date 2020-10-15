 ZTE, China Unicom and Zhongtong Bus win Best New Gamechanger/Innovation Award at BBWF 2020 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE, China Unicom and Zhongtong Bus win Best New Gamechanger/Innovation Award at BBWF 2020

15 OCT 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that ZTE, China Unicom and Zhongtong Bus have won Best New Gamechanger/Innovation Award at Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2020 for a 5G remote driving solution. It is the industry’s first solution based on the deployment of Multi-service Edge Computing (MEC) functionality on an Optical Line Terminal (OLT). In addition, this solution has just won New Service Innovation Award at Layer 123 World Congress 2020 on October 12, 2020.

To help Zhongtong Bus construct a high-performance, low-cost smart traffic communication system that integrates both wireline and wireless infrastructure, ZTE and the Shandong branch of China Unicom have innovatively employed 5G and Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies to build an FMC-based network of high bandwidth and low latency.

Moreover, they have deployed MEC functionality on the Optical Line Terminal (OLT) in the Access Office (AO) to achieve local forwarding of service data streams and minimize the latency on service paths.

The real-time video backhaul delay of the vehicle and the communication delay between the vehicle control electrical system and the control center are reduced from 30ms to several milliseconds, meeting the requirements of intelligent transportation systems for sub-10ms transmission delay.

Furthermore, ZTE’s innovative solution that builds MEC applications into the OLT, can realize MEC functions while saving AO resources, avoiding complicated AO reconstruction, and facilitating network deployment.

ZTE is committed to the research, development and deployment of innovative solutions for wireline and wireless broadband access. The Zhongtong Bus 5G remote driving project has not only promoted the development of the intelligent transportation sector, but also driven the applications of 5G and MEC technologies in vertical industries.

Moving forward, ZTE will conduct further cooperation with China Unicom and Zhongtong Bus on the applications of its MEC-in-OLT solution in autonomous driving, high-precision positioning, vehicle-road coordination, and other fields.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association