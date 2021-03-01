 ZTE, China Unicom and MediaTek Complete China Unicom’s First E2E Commercial Verification of FAST - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE, China Unicom and MediaTek Complete China Unicom’s First E2E Commercial Verification of FAST

01 MAR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation announced that ZTE, the Shandong Branch of China Unicom, and MediaTek have completed China Unicom’s first end-to-end commercial verification of FAST (Fusion Assisting Super TDD) at the Linyi Innovation Center.

Based on ZTE’s 5G-NR system and a MediaTek’s Dimensity-powered 5G UE, the Shandong Branch of China Unicom has conducted the complete performance verification of FAST on 5G commercial network. By taking advantage of the wide coverage in the 2.1 GHz band and large capability in the 3.5 GHz band, the uplink throughput of 5G UE at cell edge was improved by over three times, showcasing how FAST can raise the bar of premium 5G networks. FAST enables deep harmonization of multi-spectrum 5G bands, effectively maximizing spectrum utilization to greatly improve the user experience.

The three parties will continue to cooperate closely in technological innovations, including new features in 3GPP Rel-16 and inter-site coordination of FAST, with an aim to steadily boost 5G performance to deliver the superior user experience.

