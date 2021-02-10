 ZTE, China Telecom and MediaTek Jointly Complete Industry’s First E2E Commercial Verification of FAST - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE, China Telecom and MediaTek Jointly Complete Industry’s First E2E Commercial Verification of FAST

10 FEB 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that the Sichuan Branch of China Telecom, ZTE and MediaTek have jointly completed the industry’s first end-to-end commercial verification of FAST in Chengdu.

Based on ZTE’s 5G-NR system and MediaTek’s UE imbedded with Dimensity chipsets, the Sichuan Branch of China Telecom has conducted the verification of FAST in commercial network of 2.1GHz and 3.5GHz. According to the verification result, FAST, compared to 3.5 GHz single carrier, increases the speed rate of uplink about 3 times for a single user at the cell edge.

FAST, as the main solution of uplink enhancement technology, can deeply and effectively take full advantages of TDD-NR and FDD-NR to boost the 5G uplink performance. With FAST, uplink timeslot availability can be enhanced up to 100% under the condition of the dual-stream capability of UE, realizing the maximum spectrum utilization in both time domain and frequency domain.

In 5G network commercialization and innovations, China Telecom, ZTE and MediaTek will continue to deepen their cooperation to explore new features and applications of 5G, so as to provide better services for their customers.

