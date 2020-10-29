ZTE, China Mobile and China Southern Power Grid complete the industry's first 5G R16 end-to-end high-precision timing power distribution service - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with China Mobile and China Southern Power Grid, has completed the industry’s first 5G R16 end-to-end high-precision timing power distribution service and the 5G end-to-end real service tests between synchro-phasor measurement unit (PMU) terminal and wide area measurement system (WAMS) main station, based on the physical isolation slicing environment of intelligent power distribution grid.

The tests show that the 5G network can meet the basic communication function and bandwidth requirements of PMU. The on-site synchronization time error of high-precision timing function based on 5G is within 240ns, meeting the 1us indicative requirement of PMU, while the unidirectional delay between PMU and main station can meet 50ms requirement of PMU.

Moreover, ZTE and its partners have conducted the end-to-end power grid applications based on Physical Resource Block (PRB) physical isolation slicing environment, including precise power measurement, intelligent transformer room automatic power distribution, and routing inspection robot.

In the tests, ZTE and the Guangzhou branch of China Mobile have provided devices and technical solutions including terminals, wireless equipment and core network slicing channels.

The application of 5G-based PMU in the smart distribution network will greatly save the communication investment in GPS and optical fibers, and greatly reduce the cost of PMU promotion.

Furthermore, the superior communication performances of the 5G network, including low delay, high reliability, high-precision clock synchronization and ultra-large bandwidth, will also lay the foundation for the application of PMU in new network scenarios.

In addition, ZTE and its 28 partners around the world, including China Mobile, China Southern Power Grid, have initiated the standard research project of “5G Smart Grid Infrastructure” (5GSGI), in a bid to support the development of 5G smart grid services.

Moving forward, ZTE and its partners will further explore the smart grid services, and continue to optimize technical solutions and promote the standardization of 5G smart grids.