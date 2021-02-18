 ZTE celebrates the World Radio Day (WRD) - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE celebrates the World Radio Day (WRD)

18 FEB 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE is celebrating the World Radio Day.

The World Radio Day, a technology invented by Guglielmo Marconi in 1895, was introduced by UNESCO to promote the importance of the radio as a celebration of humanity in all its diversity.

Our goal, as ZTE Italia – says the President of ZTE Western Europe and CEO of ZTE Italia, Hu Kunis to support technological innovation at the best of our capabilities, making available to the country and to the institutions, not just our now-how and our expertise, but also our support in promoting the importance of being inter-connected, especially in this historical period of social isolation.”

Despite the enormous technological improvements, radio remains the media with the largest coverage globallysays Alessio De Sio, Chief Institutional and Communication Officer of ZTE ItaliaAs a top player in the ICT sector, we were pleased to join Science Park G. Marconi, sponsored by the Municipality of Santa Marinella (Rome, Italy), and its exceptional Godmother, Princess Elettra Marconi, in celebrating this moment of great innovation.”

During the celebration, the astronaut Luca Parmitano connected from The Houston Space Center (TX).

“I would like to thank ZTE Italia, Mr. Hu Kun and Mr. Alessio De Sio for joining such as a significant initiative not just at a national level, but worldwide. An event that represents one of the most important scientific and technological discovery made in the last150 years.” says the godmother of the event, and nephew of the Nobel Prize, Princess Elettra Marconi.

