ZTE brings wireless coverage to world's second highest peak - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with a local operator in Pakistan, has built a base station and completed several kilometers of wireless coverage around the station at the K2 base camp for the the world’s second highest peak on the border between China and Pakistan, with the aim of building a strong communication network for climbers.

The altitude of K2, the second highest peak in the world after Mount Qomolangma, is 8611 meters. It’s about 200 kilometers from the villages at the foot of the mountain in northern Pakistan to the K2 base camp. On the way to the K2 base camp, the mountain is steep and the environment is harsh. Compared with Mount Qomolangma, its difficulty and risk for climbers are higher and more challenging. It is one of the most popular peaks that climbers hope to conquer. However, there was no signal coverage along the K2 before April 2020, so it was very difficult for climbers to communicate in case of emergency. The death rate of the climbers, who trek toward the K2’s summit, is as high as 25%.

In order to fill the signal gap along the climbing route of K2, ZTE assisted the local operator in completing the construction and provisioning of the base station at the K2 base camp with an altitude of 5100 meters before the peak climbing season in 2021, so as to provide 24×7 stable network services for climbers in the area.

The signal strength, speed rate, effective coverage distance and other technical indicators of the base station have reached the desired level, providing stable and high-speed communication experiences for climbers, and effectively guaranteeing the high-quality communication and timely information transmission for climbers.

Since the establishment, the base station has provided communication services for hundreds of climbers. ZTE and the local operator will continue to work together to ensure the communication quality of the station, so as to protect the life security of climbers in this harsh environment.