ZTE Awarded In-Home Customer Experience Solution of the Year at BBWF 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has obtained the In-Home Customer Experience Solution of the Year award for its virtual Set-Top Box (vSTB) solution at the Broadband World Forum 2021 (BBWF 2021) award ceremony in Amsterdam.

ZTE’s vSTB solution moves the computing capability to the cloud so that both service computing and rendering can be processed in the cloud. STBs are only used for decoding and presenting services, which enables the decoupling of service and STB and lowers demand for the STB performance. It can also help operators reduce the operating and maintenance cost and greatly cut the investment in STB replacement.

The vSTB solution builds an open general cloud-based service capability platform, supporting a wide variety of value-added services, including games, education, comic and animation, and videos. Moreover, with services moved to the cloud, operators can control service development in a unified manner, which facilitates intensive management.

ZTE’s vSTB solution has been launched in many provinces in China. By moving services, computing and management to the cloud, it creates an open general cloud-based service capability platform and diverse cloud media computing terminals, significantly reducing the OPEX and CAPEX. Thanks to this solution, operators can offer a better experience to home users with lower cost and faster deployment of video services.

As one of the premier events in the global broadband industry, BBWF is in its 20th year. Its Broadband Awards recognize technologies and solutions that deliver breakthrough innovations in the fixed access field and are of great significance for the improvement in the broadband speed, network quality and user experience.