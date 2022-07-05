ZTE assists Turk Telekom in core sites expansion of 100G&B100G metro optical network

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has assisted Turk Telekom in its capacity expansion of the core sites of its 100G&B100G metro optical transport network in Istanbul. The project has greatly improved the system capacity of Turk Telekom’s core nodes and the service access capability at its edge nodes.

In this project, ZTE provides the operator with 200G and 400G wave channels to increase bandwidth for current and future 5G network traffic, and the WASON (WDM Automatic Switch Optical Network) security mechanism to guarantee the network reliability.

Entering the 5G era, the mobile communications and home broadband services are developing rapidly in Turkey. The existing metro WDM network bandwidth cannot satisfy the rising new service demands of Turk Telekom, which is particularly urgent in Istanbul, the country’s largest and most densely populated city. Turk Telekom, therefore, decides to expand the system capacity of its metro optical network.

ZTE proposes a new 100G/B100G dual-plane solution based on the original metro WDM network. Its industry-leading SDO (Software-defined optics) allows flexible selection of 100G/200G/400G rates and PM-QPSK/8QAM/16QAM modulation modes without changing hardware configurations, to offer the largest system capacity along with the longest transmission distance.This technology delivers sufficient bandwidth for service growth while improving service deployment flexibility and protecting the customer’s prior investment.

Besides, full-mesh architecture is adopted in this project. ZTE provides the ROADM solution based on CDC-F (Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless, Flexgrid), supporting smooth upgrade to higher single-wavelength rates to meet new service demands. In addition, the WASON security mechanism provided by ZTE enables automatic service recovery to raise network reliability, reduce CAPEX and protect customer’s investment in case of multiple fiber breaks without installing additional boards. Up to now, this network has been running well for one year.

It’s also worth mentioning that at the 5G MENA Awards held in Dubai in May this year, ZTE’s 5G transport network solution was awarded the “Best Mobile Transport Solutions to Connect 5G Services”, with Turk Telekom’s 100G&B100G hybrid metro optical network as a typical success case.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue close cooperation with Turk Telekom to boost the evolution of optical networks towards high-speed, agility, openness, intelligence, security, and reliability.