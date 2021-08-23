 ZTE assists China Mobile in launching its first NodeEngine Powered 5G integrated high-precision positioning commercial case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE assists China Mobile in launching its first NodeEngine Powered 5G integrated high-precision positioning commercial case

23 AUG 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has assisted China Mobile in launching the operator’s first 5G integrated high-precision positioning commercial case in Guangzhou.

The commercial case for Grandview Mall this time employs ZTE’s NodeEngine powered 5G high-precision positioning solution. Only by inserting an additional board in existing BBU, the 5G integrated high-precision positioning system for the grand mall can achieve seamless indoor and outdoor coverage with positioning accuracy of up to sub-meter level.

Moreover, this system is well compatible with the industry-leading positioning solutions such as Bluetooth/UWB, providing unified and efficient LBS(location-based service) for upper-layer service applications, as well as open API interfaces for third-party apps to interconnect. In addition, it is able to provide accurate shopping location navigation service for 5G terminal users.

ZTE, the Guangzhou Branch of China Mobile, and Grandview Mall are among the first batch of 20 members of Guangzhou 5G+ Digital Business Alliance, which aims to jointly promote 5G commercial applications and develop overall 5G+ intelligent business solutions. ZTE, as a provider of  5G network equipment for China Mobile Guangzhou, has offered key technologies including 5G networks, edge computing, and indoor positioning for the Alliance. Since the foundation of the Alliance, the three parties have worked together to carry out service innovations to meet the typical commercial service requirements of Grandview Mall.

The successful implementation of the 5G integrated high-precision positioning platform and 5G+ digital trading platform is a breakthrough by ZTE, China Mobile, and Grandview Mall in the field of 5G+ intelligent business. It accumulated valuable experience for the 5G+ consumer industry upgrade in the future. While further combining the basic network capabilities such as location information, 5G Messaging, and 5G cloud edge network technology,  ZTE, China Mobile, and Grandview Mall will work together with industry partners to improve 5G+ digital business solution and empower new marketing and retail industries.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association