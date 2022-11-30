ZTE and PMI Malaysia Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Professional Project Management Ecosystem

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with PMI Malaysia, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement on professional project management ecosystem in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“ZTE has always been a strategic partner of PMI Malaysia. In the era of global digital and intelligent transformation, PMI Malaysia and ZTE will carry out more comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in multiple fields of project management, to further improve the project management level in the communications field and jointly create excellent management and services,” said Dr. Joshua Netto, Director of Treasury of PMI Malaysia.

“ZTE is committed to providing our customers with world-class communication networks. With the development of the digital economy, we are accelerating the business expansion of the second growth curve,” noted Mr. Wang Qiming,the Deputy Country Manager of the ZTE Malaysia. “ PMI Malaysia provides us more professional consulting services in organizational operation, process mechanism, and management mode transformation. Also, we hope that both parties will have deeper cooperation in the digital evolution of project cluster management and AI application. ”

“The signing of this strategic agreement opens a new chapter for the in-depth cooperation between ZTE and PMI Malaysia in the project management field. In the future, both parties will work closely to build a professional project management ecosystem and achieve win-win in the digital and intelligent era,”,added Mr. Nehru Nagappan, the Director of Public Relation at PMI Malaysia.